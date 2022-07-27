 Skip to main content
JCEMS Reports Golden Alert issued for Jackson County man (Please Share)

Gilbert Jones

Gilbert Jones, 67, from Bond, KY

Jackson County Emergency Management is reporting that on Wednesday, a Golden Alert was issued for a man,Gilbert Jones, from the Bond community of Jackson County.

Gilbert Jones was last seen on July 23 wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Reebok shoes and a watch on his right wrist.

He is a described as a 67-year-old man with gray hair. He is between 5′5″ and 5′9″ with a slim build.

If you have any information about his location, you can call 606-287-9979.

