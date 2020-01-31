The Jackson County High School’s Academic Team continues to have a successful year! Saturday, January 25 the team played in the District Governor’s Cup and brought home the Championship. The team competed against Estill, Owsley and Lee Counties. The team remains undefeated in Quick Recall and will have an opportunity to compete at Region.
During Governor’s Cup students compete in written assessment, composition, quick recall, as well as Future Problem Solving. The Jackson County High School team was recognized for its accomplishments in all areas. In Arts and Humanities, Chris Smith received 1st place and Ben Madden 3rd Place. Language Arts awards included 1st Place to Hunter Isaacs, 2nd Isabelle Truett, and 3rd Chris Smith. Social Studies 1st Hunter Isaacs, 2nd Cameron Parrett and 3rd Matthew Thomas. In Science Cameron Parrett received 1st place. Bubby Vaughn received 1st place in Mathematics while Emily Tutt took 2nd. Future Problem Solving Team received the 3rd Place and in Written Composition 5th place went to Nicki Seals. The Quick Recall team remains undefeated for the 2019-2020 year.
We are very proud of the accomplishments of the team! Way to go JCHS Academic team on your District Championship!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.