Jackson County High School had the privilege of hosting the 48th District Governor’s Cup this year. The JCHS Academic team is coached by Jordan Hays. Tiffany Day functions as the Assistant Coach.
The Academic team is comprised of Addan Witt, Bella Peters, Hailey Judd, Jason Cornett, Lawson Sallee, Miley Bowles, Cameron Combs, Sylvia Neufeld, Anna Roark, Jayden Brock, and Benjamin Luke Adams.
Coach Jordan Hays reported, “Our students continue to represent our area well with their sheer excellence in academics and character. Between our great effort in Quick Recall, the team receiving the Hume Sportsmanship Award that is voted on by the students attending the competition, and with many of our students placing in their Content Assessment and Written Composition events, our students had a fantastic showing this past weekend.”
Here are the students competing at the 12th Region Governor's Cup at Berea Community on February 18th: 1) Addan Witt placed 3rd in Mathematics, 2) Bella Peters placed 1st in Composition, 3) Hailey Judd placed 1st in Mathematics and 4th in Composition, Jason Cornett tied for 5th in Social Studies, Lawson Sallee placed 4th in Science.
If these students place at Regions, they will be advanced to compete at the State Governor's Cup in Louisville later this spring.
Go Generals!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.