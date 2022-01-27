JCHS Academic Team took the Quick Recall District Championship at Governor’s Cup! They are advancing to regionals in quick recall, math, language arts, and arts & humanities!
Asides from their quick recall win, here are how the students placed in their content assessments: Emily Tutt earned 1st place in math. Declan Stephens and Nicki Seals tied for 3rd place in math, and Lane Roberts placed 2nd in language arts. Nicki Seals also placed 2nd in art & humanities. Way to go, Generals!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.