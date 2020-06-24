In a post to the Jackson County High School Facebook page, Principal Brian Harris reported, "We are currently taking applications for JCHS Head Football Coach. Parents and players we will name a new coach as soon as possible. When that happens the team will resume normal summer practice."
The Generals posted a record of 2-8 under Coach Travis McDaniel last year. That was the first season for Coach McDaniel leading the Generals as Head Coach. Coach McDaniel took a job in Knox County closer to his home.
In a Facebook post Coach McDaniel reported, "I don’t have all of the answers right now but I need to let everyone know the why. I have resigned of all my positions at Jackson County High School due to family reasons & another opportunity that will benefit my family. I know the timing is tough but I had to make this decision with my heart & family in mind. I truly enjoyed my time at Jackson County & I appreciate everyone accepting me as a General. I have made several new friends & hope this is not goodbye. I will always root for Jackson County in anything I can. I can also say that I’m very excited for my new opportunity at Knox Central High School. I can’t wait to see what’s in store of this new chapter."
