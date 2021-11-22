JCHS Alumna and University of the Cumberland’s Madison Cox has earned a spot on another TEAM USA! Cox will be competing at the first Junior Pan Am Games in Calligraphies Valle, Colombia on November 24-30. This is a prestigious tournament that only two compound archers from the United States made the team (one male and one female). This tournament is run by the United States Olympic Committee. It has been referred to as..."the most important youth sporting event in the world this year (2021).
Earlier, Cox earned the right to compete in the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships, August 9-15, in Wroclaw, Poland. The competition welcomes the top youth talent from around the globe. Cox will participate on a squad that includes 2019 Junior Compound Women’s team Champion Anna Scarbrough.
Competing in the World Archery Youth Championships is an incredible opportunity for these young archers to gain valuable international event experience, represent their nation to the world, and hopefully bring home some hardware!
As a freshman at the U of C (2019-20) Cox earned a number of awards and accolades including, “USA Archery Shooter of the Year”, “USA Archery All-American”, “MSC Second Team All-Conference”, “MSC Archer of the Week (9/24)”, and “USA Academic All-American”. In addition, Cox carded a 408 with 12- 12-rings to win gold at the 3D National Championships. She also notched a gold medal as part of the women’s bowhunter team, in addition to a silver (Mixed Team) and bronze (Women’s Total Team) at 3D Nationals. Cox tallied a silver medal at USA Indoor Archery Championships shooting an 1175, Posted a gold and silver medal at the 3D conference championships and notched bronze medal at the MSC Indoor championships (Bowhunter). She was also part of UC’s women’s bowhunter team that earned a gold medal at conference championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.