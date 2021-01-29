Starting Monday February 1st, all Seniors can attend Monday/Tuesday & Thursday/Friday each week. This is only for Seniors. We are allowing students back in the building as restrictions lift. Please email Lyndsey Hurst if you plan on attending all 4 days. Those of you who want to stay on your current schedule do not need to do anything.
Our prom date is set for May 15th and it will be outdoors. We have booked the DJ & we have two massive tents to set up in our back parking lot. Mrs. Anderson will be in charge of decorations. Juniors and Seniors will be allowed to invite outside guests who are 20 years of age or younger.
Graduation will be held outdoors on the football field. Attendance will be limited and we will release more details on that as we get a little closer to the end of the year. We don't know an exact date but we will hold it at night. At this time the last day of school is on May 21st. That date is subject to change. If the last day of school falls during the week we will have it on that night or the following night.
Our Seniors have undoubtedly been deprived of many normal things due to COVID-19, but Graduation and Prom will not be among the things you have to miss. All students who complete graduation requirements prior to our Graduation date will be able to walk across the stage in front of your family and friends. I hope many of you choose to return to school next week and enjoy these times together. The class of 2021 will be one that will be remembered for many years to come.
Thanks,
Mr. Harris
