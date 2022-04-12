Kurt Vonnegut once wrote a letter to the students of his high school alma mater saying: “Practice any art, music, singing, dancing, acting, drawing, painting, sculpting, poetry, fiction, essays, reportage, no matter how well or badly, not to get money and fame, but to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you, to make your soul grow.”
The Jackson County High School English Department has established a tradition of encouraging students to understand and express themselves and to grow through an appreciation of poetry. This encouragement is the focus of the JCHS Annual Poetry Night. Students are invited to share original poetry and songs or to recite a poem or sing a song that they find meaningful. This year the guest speakers will be retired JCHS English Department teachers who are writers themselves.
Author Carolyn Pennington and Poet Sandy Taylor will speak to the students and community members that attend.
The night will also feature the JCHS Jazz Band (conducted by Maestro James Adams) as well as a Waffle Bar and poetry stations. Of course, several of the current high school students will share their poetry as well.
When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Where: JCHS Library
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Special Speakers: Author Carolyn Pennington & Poet Sandy Taylor
Everyone is welcome to attend to support and celebrate these young poets, singers, and musicians.
