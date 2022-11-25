On Friday, November 18, 2022, JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that in the interest of student safety, the Jackson County High School administration believed there was a need for a policy change regarding the use of “vapes” at school. Mr. Harris reported that they have seen an increase in the number of Delta/Cannabis vapes at school, which could have THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in them. (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and one of at least 113 total cannabinoids identified on the plant.) The Delta/THC/Cannabis vapes are often legal for purchase by adults.
Governor Beshear recently addressed the issue of Delta vapes. According to Governor Beshear, Delta-8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky (Kentucky Hemp Association, et al. v Ryan Quarles, et al. decided on August 03, 2022). At the time of the court ruling, there were no requirements for Delta-8 products sold in Kentucky for their packaging and labeling, or for their use as ingestible cannabinoid products. In response to the court ruling, Governor Beshear issued Executive Order #2022-799 that the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8. The order went into effect on November 15, 2022. Certain requirements that exist for the packaging and labeling of other cannabinoid (CBD) products sold in Kentucky will also apply to Delta-8 products to ensure the public’s protection.
Mr. Harris reported that in many cases, students are becoming violently ill after using vapes. The vapes can cause the following issues: reduced blood pressure, shallow breathing, dilated pupils, confusion, loss of balance and loss of consciousness. The school administration encouraged parents/guardians to discuss the damaging consequences of using these substances with their children.
In order to reduce vape use, the school has installed vape detectors in each restroom. In order to reduce vape use, the administration will also continue to confiscate and destroy any vape found at the JCHS. Students who are found in possession of a vape, or caught using a vape, will face suspension from school. Students who are found to possess or use a Delta/Cannabis/THC type vape will be suspended, drug tested, and be sent to the Jackson County Learning Center.
The school administrators said they will continue to provide education to their students about the dangers of these products. No one wants our young students to make choices that could have a life changing impact on them. Mr. Harris reported that he hopes that the students, parents, and community members realize that this is a serious problem that we all must address together.
What is Vaping?
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the vapor produced by the heated nicotine liquid (often called “juice”) of an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette or e-cig), vape pen, or personal vaporizer. What originated as a smoking cessation aid has quickly became a popular — and addictive — product in its own right.
Vaping has gotten much more popular among teenagers in the past few years. Now, many more teenagers use e-cigarettes, like the brand JUUL, than traditional cigarettes. There are restrictions on the sale and advertising of e-cigarettes to young people, but many teenagers still use them. Although vaping companies emphatically deny that they are marketing to young people, critics note such features in their advertising as youthful images and colors, animation, actors who appear to be under 21, and suggestions that vaping makes you happier and improves your social status.
When teens vape, what they’re doing is inhaling steam that comes from hot nicotine liquid. E-cigarettes, vape pens and JUULs are all different devices for heating the liquid. Research shows that vaping has many medical risks.
E-cigarettes contain a lot of nicotine, which is very addictive. Getting addicted to nicotine can make it harder for teenagers to focus and concentrate. E-cigarettes also contain chemicals that could cause cancer, and there are many reports of serious lung problems connected to vaping. Additionally, vaping can make teenagers more likely to start smoking regular cigarettes.
Unlike regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes don’t have a strong smell, so it’s much easier for kids to use them in secret. The kid-friendly packaging and flavors of JUUL and other popular vape brands make vaping look fun, so even kids who wouldn’t try cigarettes may be tempted. Teens often think that vaping isn’t dangerous, and it’s easy for underage kids to buy vaping devices online.
If you’re worried your child might be vaping, start with a general conversation. Try asking if other kids at their school vape, and what they think about it. By finding out what they already know, you can start helping them understand the risks. This usually works better than just telling them that vaping is wrong. If your child is addicted to vaping, make sure to get care from an addiction specialist. Addiction to nicotine from vaping can be even more serious than addiction to regular cigarettes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.