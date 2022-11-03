Jackson County’s Isabelle Shearer turned in a stellar effort during Saturday’s Class A Girls’ State Meet held last weekend in Paris, KY. Shearer turned in a 13th Region-best seventh place finish overall with a time of 20:20.30 while her teammates also performed exceptionally well.
Jackson County’s Makynna King (138th, 24:38.81), Madison Marks (148th, 24:51.60), Keyana Adams (175th, 25:42.20), Emily Summers (204th, 26:36.91), Candice Williams (212th, 28:06.41), and Shelby Berry (213th, 28:07.31).
The Lady Generals finished 22nd overall (33 teams total with 247 individual runners) with 561 points. The Jackson County Girls’ were able to avenge one of their losses at the regional competition by defeating Williamsburg. Williamsburg placed 24th (two places behind the Lady Generals).
Jackson County’s boys’ cross-country team placed 20th out of 36 teams (279 individual runners) during Saturday’s Class A State Championship meet in Paris, finishing with 517 points. Keiton Anderson led Jackson County with a 72nd place effort (18:33.09). Jackson County’s Malachi Shannon (92nd, 19:05.99), Bryce Coyle (146th, 20:01.33), Lucas Dickson (165th, 20:22.05), Merrick Rader (20:26.33), and Jake Collett (208th, 21:05.40). Dickson and Collett both turn in personal record performances! The JCHS Boys’ team avenged their loss at the regional by defeating Williamsburg. Williamsburg placed 23rd (three places behind the Generals).
Coach Dean Rader reported, “We had a great season and these kids are already preparing for the upcoming Track & Field season (next Spring) as well as next year’s Cross-Country season. Personally, I want to thank our community and our sponsors for all their support and to let everyone we take representation very seriously and our athletes have vowed to be better.”
