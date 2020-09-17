JCHS Principal Brian Harris issued the following JCHS Exracurricular & In-person School Guidelines in conformity with the JCPS District statement regarding local control over "Mode of Instruction", ability to host KHSAA events and local COVID-19 reporting requirements:
We will be using the dashboard given to us by the KY Department of Public Health to determine our ability to host KHSAA events. We will look at our incidence rate of new cases every Thursday at 8:00PM to determine if we can host events for the following week. If we fall into the red zone we will not be able to host any events for the following week. The rate is based on a rolling seven day average of new cases based on each county's population.
Current Incidence Rate Map:
https://kygeonet.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/543ac64bc40445918cf8bc34dc40e334
The color-coded system recommends specific mitigation measures based on levels of disease transmission. The four levels are:
Green, with fewer than one case per 100,000 county residents, means schools can hold either in-person or remote classes as long as schools are following the Healthy at School guidance. Gov. Beshear’s guidance on group gatherings and other standard precautions still must be followed. Sports may resume if Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) guidelines are followed.
Yellow, with 9.9 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, also allows in-person or remote learning and sports, but with heightened mitigation steps as coordinated by local officials, school administrators and public health leaders.
Orange, with 24.9 or fewer cases per 100,000, means schools should take into account a variety of factors to determine if they should move to remote learning exclusively. Sports still would be allowed, but there must be strict adherence to health guidelines. Small groups of students may be allowed into schools for targeted services.
Red, for more than 25 cases per 100,000, means schools should move the following week to all-virtual instruction. Essential student support services, such as providing meals, should continue. Small groups of students can be allowed in schools for targeted services.
We need to continue to work together to reduce the number of new cases in our county. Our student-athletes and coaches have worked hard to limit the spread of the virus. Currently we are one of only two counties (Estill) in Southeastern KY that are in the red zone. Please help us by wearing a mask when in public, and washing hands frequently.
In addition to sports these metrics will also be used to determine our ability to return to in-person learning. We are hopeful to return to school by our target date of September 28th. We will look at the metrics released every Thursday to determine if that is a possibility. I can assure you that we are excited to see our students return for in-person learning opportunities. Virtual learning will remain an option for students this year.
We would also like to thank the Jackson County Health Department for their help in enabling us to make our return to work, return to sports, and return to school plans. They have worked with us to develop plans to keep our students and staff safe. We need the community's help to reduce the spread of the virus. Jackson County is a special place to work and live. Let's all work together to get our students back in the classrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.