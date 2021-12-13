After the recent events in Western KY, JCHS FFA is collaborating with 3 other FFA Chapters to collect items that will be delivered to the Caldwell County High School for distribution. We plan to send out back up buckets. You can help us on the venture by supplying items on the attached list. We also are collecting bottled beverages (water, gatorade, etc) and gift cards.
All items must be received to the AG department by Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.