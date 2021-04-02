JCHS Football Program announced via social media on Thursday that they had 1 team member test positive for COVID-19. Players that attended practice on Tuesday were advised to "please quarantine at home while we wait on guidance from the health department."
Update:
The health department has advised that the entire team does not need to quarantine since the activity was outdoors which decreases the risk. In addition the member who is positive was only there for a short time.
We want to be very cautious. If any player has symptoms they should quarantine and see a Doctor. In order to ensure player safety off season workouts are suspended next week and will resume the following week on Tuesday. Please keep our young men in prayer! Your patience and understanding is appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.