The JCHS Generals Football team has a new Head Coach this year, Nick Sizemore and the season will be here before you know it. Most people do not realize that extracurricular activities, including sports are not funded directly through the school system. The coaches and teams must fundraise to purchase supplies and equipment and other needs that may be required from the team members. That leaves it up to the community to support these young student athletes and their extracurricular activity.
Coach Sizemore will host a 3-day Generals Football Camp at the JCHS Football Field on July 18th, 19th, & 20th. In an effort to keep the temperatures from being dangerously high, the camp will be conducted from 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM. The camp will be available for students K-6th grade and will cost $30 per camper.
Activities include:
- instruction & development drills
- flag football games
- 40 yard dashes
- ...and more!
The camp fee includes a t-shirt and daily lunch. Don't forget to wear cleats and/or tennis shoes!
The pre-registration form link with more information: https://forms.gle/U9hfZG4UmYRQkNL1A
Coach Sizemore reported, “Our team is looking forward to seeing this year’s campers!”
In another fundraising effort, Coach Sizemore has started a “Sponsor A Player” program. A donation of $105 will support a JCHS General with the proceeds going toward the coverage of the sponsored player’s spirit pack (which includes a hoodie, sweatpants, a t-shirt, and shorts). Coach Sizemore reported, “Sponsor A Player” payment can be a check mailed straight to the Jackson County High School or contact me using the contact info on the flyer.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Coach Sizemore at his email: nick.sizemore@jackson.kyschools.us or by messaging him on the Facebook page “Jackson County High School Football”
