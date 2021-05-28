JCHS Baseball/Softball Complex

2021 will be the first time in the school's history that they will serve host to the 13th Regional Boys Baseball Tournament 

BOY’S 49th DISTRICT BASEBALL and GIRL’S 49th DISTRICT SOFTBALL

 Boy’s 49th District Baseball Schedule

 Monday, May 31st 

Jackson County High School vs Clay County @ 7:00pm

 Tuesday, June 1st 

Winner of Jackson/Clay vs North Laurel @ 8:00pm

 Girl’s 49th District Softball Schedule

 Monday, May 31st

Jackson County Girls vs Clay County @ 5:30pm

Tuesday, June 1st 

Winner of Jackson/Clay vs North Laurel @ 6:00pm

13th Regional Baseball Tournament Dates *

Saturday, June 5th - Round 1 

Sunday, June 6th - Rain date for Round 1

Monday, June 7th – Semifinals

Tuesday, June 8th - Finals

*Teams and times will be determined. 

