BOY’S 49th DISTRICT BASEBALL and GIRL’S 49th DISTRICT SOFTBALL
Boy’s 49th District Baseball Schedule
Monday, May 31st
Jackson County High School vs Clay County @ 7:00pm
Tuesday, June 1st
Winner of Jackson/Clay vs North Laurel @ 8:00pm
Girl’s 49th District Softball Schedule
Monday, May 31st
Jackson County Girls vs Clay County @ 5:30pm
Tuesday, June 1st
Winner of Jackson/Clay vs North Laurel @ 6:00pm
13th Regional Baseball Tournament Dates *
Saturday, June 5th - Round 1
Sunday, June 6th - Rain date for Round 1
Monday, June 7th – Semifinals
Tuesday, June 8th - Finals
*Teams and times will be determined.
