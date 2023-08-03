The JCHS Generals Baseball coaches will be offering a Fall Baseball League this year for youth ages 6-10 years old. The League will run from August 14th – October 13th. The 6-8 year olds will be Coach Pitch. The 9-10 year olds will hit off a machine. Coaches will be provided and the teams will be divided equally by the High School Coaches.
The cost for participation will be $40 per child (the cost will be $20 for each additional child within the same household).
There are multiple ways to sign up. The JCHS Baseball team will be conducting a camp August 3 – August 5 at the JCHS Baseball field and you can sign up there. You can also sign up at the Jackson County Public Library in McKee, KY. If these options do not work for you please contact the JCHS Baseball Coaches: Jacob Bowling (606)493-6068 or Trenton Farmer (606) 493-6251.
All funds raised will go directly to the JCHS Boys Baseball program for the upcoming season.
Come out and Support our local baseball program for the present and the future!
