Coach Sizemore announced that summer practices officially began on Monday morning this week. Members of next year’s squad attended the Kentucky Football Camp over the weekend. The Sunday Showcase Camp was held on June 04th. The Sunday Showcase Football Camp is a non-contact, skills-teaching camp designated to give each athlete a solid foundation in the football fundamentals needed to enhance their position. Athletes are instructed by University of Kentucky Coaches and Staff in a fun and safe environment. Each athlete will receive the same type of instruction and coaching as our Wildcats players receive. Camp will consist of, combine style testing, individual and group drill work along with differentiated skills development dependent upon position.
Coach Sizemore is always looking for ways to help the student athletes better themselves as football players, as students, as family/community members and as human beings. Coach Sizemore reported, “If anyone is interested in playing we will be practicing Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:00-10:00 am each day. We are just 74 days away from game day!”
