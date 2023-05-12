Elijah Thomas threw a shutout to lead the JCHS Generals past Berea 7-0 last Thursday on the road. The Generals secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the eighth inning. Thomas, D Seals, and Ashton Clemmons all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Thomas earned the victory on the mound for JCHS Generals. The pitcher allowed four hits and zero runs over eight innings, striking out six and walking zero.
The Generals totaled ten hits in the game with Clemmons and Thomas managing multiple hits. Clemmons led JCHS Generals with three hits in four at bats. JCHS Generals didn't commit a single error in the field. Brayden Thomas had the most chances in the field with seven.
The game against Rockcastle County on the following day (Friday) was a heartbreaker for the Generals, as they lost the lead late in an 8-7 defeat. The game was tied at seven with Rockcastle County batting in the bottom of the sixth when Rockcastle scored the winning run.
Despite the loss, JCHS Generals did collect 12 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Rockcastle County had 11 hits on the way to victory.
The Generals got things started in the first inning scoring one run when Noah Collett singled.
Ashton Clemmons was on the mound for Coach Lakes and the Generals. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one. Carter Cunagin and Brayden Thomas entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.
The Generals totaled 12 hits in the game. Collett, Elijah Thomas, and Tydus Summers all managed multiple hits for JCHS Generals. Summers, Thomas, and Collett each managed two hits to lead JCHS Generals. The Generals have one last regular season game scheduled for May 12, 2023 when they travel to Whitley County. Whitley County is currently ranked #1 in the 13th Region with a record of 28-3 overall and 12-0 within the 13thRegion. The 49th District tournament will be played next week.
