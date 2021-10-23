Zach Norris drained a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to help the Kentucky men's golf team to a 3.5-1.5 victory over Missouri on Tuesday to start the day at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship being played at Shoal Creek Golf Club. In the last match of the week, No. 18 Auburn edged out the Cats by a 3.5-1.5 margin.
"Our record from this week was not indicative of how we played," UK head coach Brian Craig said. "We were in every single match but did not quite finish as well as we wanted. I love how Zach stepped up and led the way, but all of the guys had some excellent moments under the gun. This team is at least seven players deep and have more guys at home that can get in the mix. I love this team and cannot wait to compete again at the Steelwood event."
In addition to Norris' clutch play against Missouri, he captured a win for the Wildcats against Auburn. Campbell Kremer and Jacob Cook secured early points for the Wildcats against Missouri, before Norris clinched it when play resumed the following morning after play was suspended due to darkness.
This marks the conclusion of its third of four fall events for Kentucky in the 2021-22 season. UK will play in the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational Oct. 30-31 later this month.
