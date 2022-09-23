The JCHS and JCMS Cross Country/Track and Field teams competed in the Double S Stampede meet at the Scott County Park in Georgetown, KY this past weekend (Saturday, September 17th, 2022). Jackson County had 14 students compete at the Varsity/JV level and saw 11 new personal records set by these runners. Runners setting new personal records included: Keiton Anderson (19:26.81), Bryce Coyle (20:09.84), Jared Rogers (20:03.44), Malachi Shannon (19:22.44), Lucas Dickson (22:04.88), Jake Collett (24:48.69), Madison Marks (24:36.39), Emily Summers (29:07.22), Keyana Adams (26:31.53), Makynna King (28:44.44) and Scarlett Peel (38:16.32)
The JCHS Varsity/JV Boys placed 5th out of 17 teams in a very competitive field. The team had two (2) finish in the Top 25 (151 runners total): Malachi Shannon (23rd) and Keiton Anderson 25th). Jared Rogers finished 34th, Bryce Coyle finished 37th, Merrick Rader finished 58th, Lucas Dickson finished 79th, and Jake Collett finished 118th.
The JCHS Varsity/JV Girls’ team placed 7th out of 10teams. Isabelle Shearer finished in 4th place (113 runners total). Madison Marks finished 42nd, Keyana Adams finished 52nd, Makynna King finished 80th, Emily Summers finished 84th, and Scarlett Peel finished 111th.
The Jackson County Middle School saw 12 students compete at a distance of 4K (This is the longest distance the middle school has competed in thus far.
For the JCMS Boys’ team, TY Sandlin finished 86th (239 runners total). Caanan Judd finished 136th, Brody Isaacs finished 142nd, Braxton Hoskins finished 166th, Evan Baker finished 227th, and Ben Rader finished 234th.
For the JCMS Girls’ team Jocelyn Bowman finished 114th (153 runners total). Aizlyn Collins finished 123rd, Lyra Dalton finished 140th, Rayne Dalton finished 147th, and Cody Siler finished 148th.
