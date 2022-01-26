On Wednesday morning the JCHS Lady Generals defeated Cumberland County to advance to the round of 8 in the 2022 All “A” State Tournament being held at MacBreyer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. As reported on the 13th Region Media Network (Patrick Ledington reporting) at the end of the first quarter the Lady Generals found themselves trailing by a score of 7-12. Natalie Carl had 5 of the team’s 7 points. By halftime the Lady Generals still trailed by 4 points with the score being 16-20. Madison Curry and Natalie Carl each had 5 points at the half and Kenady Ward had added 4 points. The Lady Generals had some foul trouble with 8 team fouls as the teams went into the locker room for the break.
When play resumed in the third quarter, the Lady Generals collected themselves and were able to tie the game 23-23 at the 3:56 mark in the 3rd. Shortly afterwards the Lady Generals took their first lead of the game 25-23 with 2:41 left in the 3rd stanza. The Lady Generals offense came to life and by the end of the 3rd period they led by a score of 30-23.
AS the 4th quarter began Madison Curry hit a three-point basket making the score 33-24. With 2:10 left in the final period the Lady Generals had extended the lead to 37-26 and was not looking back. With 1 minute to go in the game the score was 39-26 with the Lady Generals in command.
The Lady Generals defeated Cumberland County by a final score of 44-28. Leading scorers for the Lady Generals were: Abby Gilbert (13 pts), Madison Curry (11 pts), Kylee Shannon (6 pts), Kenady Ward (6 pts) and Natalie Carl 5 pts.
The team will play the winner of the Owen County/Carlisle County game with a tip-off at 8;30 AM on Friday. Great job Lady Generals!!!!!
