The 2021-2022 Lady Generals squad is composed of the following players: Shelby Berry (#21, Guard, Freshman), Natalie Carl (#4, Guard, Senior), Hannah Creech (#25, Forward, Senior), Jenna Creech (#52, Forward, Sophomore), Sammie Creech (#2, Forward, Freshman), Madison Curry (#00, Guard, Sophomore), Abby Gilbert (#34, Forward, Freshman), Eden Lakes (#10, Guard, Senior), Madison Marcum (#15, Guard, Junior), Annslee Nichols (#35, Forward, Freshman), Kylee Shannon (#11, Forward, Sophomore), Adycin Truett (#20, Guard, Junior), and Kenady Ward (#44, Center, Junior) 
The Jackson County/Knox Central game has been canceled tonight (January 20, 2022) due to weather.
Makeup plans unknown at this time.

