COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- JCHS Lady Generals Game Against Knox Central Cancelled
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce No School on Wednesday January 26
- Lee County Emergency Management Issues GOLDEN Alert
- Golden Comedy is a Hard Act to Follow
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce Thursday (Jan 20, 2022) Will Be an NTI Day
- Jackson County Public Schools Announce Wednesday (1/19/2022) a Traditional Snow Day
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department COVID-19 Update (Two New Deaths in their District)
- Jackson County Emergency Management Request Help Identifying Elderly or Disabled Persons Who Live Alone for Safety Checks
Most Popular
Articles
- Jailer Brian Gabbard Not Happy with Food Service Provider at Detention Center
- Brad Minter Obituary
- Man Leads Police on Icy Chase While Allegedly Under the Influence
- Sheriff Hays Reports on the Drug Cases and Criminal Arrests for 2021
- Good Samaritans Use NARCAN to Save Auto Accident Victim’s Life
- Tuesday (Jan 18, 2022) Will Be Traditional Snow Day (No NTI)
- Elmer Harrison Obituary
- Marriages Recorded by Jackson County Clerk from 01/03/2022 to 01/10/2022
- Counterfeit Money in Circulation Noted by Local McKee Business (The Pizza Station)
- Arts & Leisure: Greatest Network TV Shows of All-Time (#1)
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.