Lady Generals Defeat Knox Central

Lady Generals Celebrate after Defeating Knox Central and advancing to 13th Region Final Four

The 2022 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball made school history when they defeated the 51st District Champion Knox Central Lady Panthers in five sets (3-2) on Tuesday night. This is the first victory in the 13th Regional Tournament by a Lady Generals squad!

With the victory the Lady Generals locked up the final spot in Wednesday’s 13th Region Volleyball Tournament’s Final Four.

The Lady Generals (13–6) will now face-off against defending Region champion Corbin on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

