The 2022 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball made school history when they defeated the 51st District Champion Knox Central Lady Panthers in five sets (3-2) on Tuesday night. This is the first victory in the 13th Regional Tournament by a Lady Generals squad!
With the victory the Lady Generals locked up the final spot in Wednesday’s 13th Region Volleyball Tournament’s Final Four.
The Lady Generals (13–6) will now face-off against defending Region champion Corbin on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.