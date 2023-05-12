The Jackson County Lady Generals had a very successful week on the softball field. They won three out of four games behind strong pitching and timely hitting. It started with a 15-0 victory over the Williamsburg Lady Jackets on May 2nd. Candice Williams led the way on offense with three hits and five RBI’s. Blakelynn Fee and Emily Mays also had two hits and one RBI each. On the mound, Williams pitched her fourth shutout of the year. It was also a historic night for her as she won her 50th game as a Lady Generals’ pitcher.
On Thursday, the Lady Generals traveled to North Laurel to face the Lady Jaguars. The Lady Generals played them tough until the fifth inning, when the score was 5-6, but they were not able to complete the comeback and lost 5-11. Josie Starcher led the way on offense with a huge three run homerun.
Friday night they traveled to Leslie County to take on the Lady Eagles and managed a 5-1 win. Josie Starcher, Candice Williams, Kady Fee and Berkli Young each had a hit. Williams had another dominating performance on the mound with eighteen strikeouts. On Monday, May 8th, they traveled to Barbourville to take on the Lady Tigers. Although they started out slow on offense, they eventually managed to pull away for a 15-1 victory. Lexi Brockman and Blakelynn Fee led the offense with two hits each. Brockman, Stacy Rivera and Madison Parrett had two RBI’s each. On the mound, Candice Williams struck out sixteen of the eighteen batters that she faced.
This week finishes the regular season for the Lady Generals. They begin district play against Clay County on Monday, the 15th. The game will be played at North Laurel and it starts at 7:00.
