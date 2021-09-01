JCHS Principal Brian Harris announced on social media Wednesday morning (09/01/21) that the school has received a confirmed report that two (2) individuals at the school have tested positive for COVID-19. Notification was given to them from the health department. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or the school, your child should bar safe to return to school.
The school reports that they are doing everything in their power to minimize the risk of transmission in the building. They continue to sanitize desks, wear masks, fog classrooms, socially distance, and use hand sanitizer and hand washing.
Mr. Harris encourages parents to keep their child home if he or she is experiencing any symptoms:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
If you have any questions call the JCHS at (606) 287-7155
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.