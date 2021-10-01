Family Healthcare Associates (FHCA) school nurses will be implementing the “Test to Stay” Program for Jackson County Public Schools. Each of our schools has a FHCA school nurse who is trained to implement this program. The Test-to-Stay Program will allow both students and staff who are identified as a close contact during COVID-19 contact tracing to stay in school, forgo the requirement to quarantine and to participate in school activities. Students and staff who are identified as close contacts from a school exposure, and who are asymptomatic, will not be required to quarantine from school if parents/guardians give permission for the student to be tested at school for COVID-19 for five consecutive days using a rapid test. Any student who is identified as a close contact by contact tracing and participates in the Test-to-Stay program will need to be transported by the parents/guardians or self to school each morning during the five-consecutive day period. Students and staff may remain at school each day as long as the daily test returns a negative result. If a positive test occurs, the student will need to leave with the parent/guardian or be picked up from the school and quarantined according to guidelines. Tests will be administered at each school within our district by the school nurses. This program is 𝗢𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 and there is no cost to the participants. We will begin this program on Monday at JCHS. We feel like this is another tool to allow us to keep our students safe, healthy, and in school. 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁/𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻.
Consent forms can be downloaded here:
𝗙𝗔𝗤
Do I have to participate? No, this is optional and if you are not 18 we will need parent/guardian permission.
What happens if I can't test five days in a row? If you can't test five consecutive school days you will need to finish your quarantine at home. If you start testing on Friday then you would test on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the following week.
Can I ride the bus to be tested? No, you must be transported by your parents or drive yourself.
Where will this testing occur? We will test between 8-9 each morning. Students or parents will circle the building and park between the fence/football locker room. Our nurse will test students while they are in the car. The results will take about 15 minutes.
If I choose to opt out of the test-to-stay program and quarantine instead, can I come be tested on day 6 and return to school that day with a negative test? Yes, the school nurse will be able to administer that test on day 6 following the same procedures mentioned above.
Does this test require the long swab? No, this test is similar to the flu test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.