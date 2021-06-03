JCHS Baseball Bracket

The 13th Region Baseball Tournament will be hosted by JCHS this year. Games start this Saturday. We have brought in 4 additional sets of bleachers and there is room all around the field for lawn chair seating. The Generals play at 6:30pm Saturday vs Corbin. Come out to support the Generals!

