On Wednesday afternoon, Principal Brian Harris reported via social media that the Jackson County High School received a confirmed report that twelve (12) individuals who attend or work at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since they returned from Christmas break.
The school will implement CDC Guideline requirements before re-entry of this infected will be allowed. These guidelines are as follows:
1) At least six (6) days have passed since symptom onset and
2) At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
3) Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
4) The school will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative test is not required to return, they do recommend that the individual(s) have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period of at least six (6) days before re-entry.
