Jackson County High School Principal Brian Harris notified parents/guardians on Monday, February 08, 2021 that they had received a confirmed report that two (2) individual(s) who attend or work at the Jackson County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department. The health department will then conduct contact tracing with the assistance of the school.
Due to a positive COVID-19 case in the school, the individual(s) will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
At least ten (10) days have past since symptom onset and
At least twenty-four (24) hours have past since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, we do recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.