Last Updated: 9/23/2020
Entering the Building/Morning Procedures
Student Drivers/Drop Offs will enter at the front entrance. You will have your temperature checked at this point. Student drivers should arrive no earlier than 7:40. NO LOITERING IN THE PARKING LOT.
Buses will unload at the side of the building below the baseball/softball fields. These students will have their temperatures checked as they enter the bus that morning.
Students will be able to grab a to-go breakfast and must report straight to their 1st block.
Please bring your chromebook with you daily to school when you return to in-person classes. Make sure it is fully charged when you arrive at school.
Lockers/Parking Pass/$5 Student Fee
One time $5 fee will cover lockers, parking passes and free entry into ball games.
This fee will be collected by your 1st block teacher.
Please give your teacher a locker number that you would like to have. There is no guarantee that you will get that exact locker but we will assign you one as close to that locker as we can.
Lockers will be issued after you have paid the fees. Someone will bring you a lock and the combination to your 1st block. This may take a couple of days to process.
Teachers will have a basket or folder outside their door that excuses, etc will be placed in. We will collect those after class begins.
If you wish to change your locker number you must have your teacher call the front office and set up a time to do so.
If you wish to purchase a parking pass please have your teacher call and set up an appointment to see Lyndsey. We will have a running list of all students that have paid their $5 to their 1st block teacher.
Classrooms
You must wear a mask at all times unless you are eating or drinking at lunch.
The only exception will be if a classroom is doing an outside activity and you can social distance.
Classrooms will be sanitized between each class change. Students may help their teacher sanitize their desk at the end of each class.
We must avoid congregating as much as possible. YOU MUST CALL AHEAD BEFORE LEAVING YOUR CLASSROOM TO SEE ANYONE IN THE OFFICE:
NURSE (UNLESS EMERGENCY)
LYNDSEY - ATTENDANCE
SHAWNA - FRONT DESK
MRS. SMITH - LIBRARY
JULIA MCCOWAN - YOUTH SERVICE CENTER
Hallways
No congregating
You must follow the directional arrows on the floor
Masks MUST be worn
There will be no afternoon break or other times to congregate in the halls this year.
Bathrooms
Social distancing practice must be used while using the restroom.
Students should avoid the restroom if it seems overcrowded between classes.
We will be allowing extra hall passes during class for restroom breaks and monitoring the restrooms during the day.
Lunchroom
There will be assigned seats during lunchtime. You MUST stay in your assigned seat each day.
Students will be seated 6 feet apart.
We will utilize the upper area of the gym to spread students out during lunch.
Students may remove their mask to eat, but must wear while in the lunch line or if they get up to move.
Visitors
No visitors permitted without an appointment.
If you need to pick up your student, drop something off, etc then please ring the buzzer and we will assist you.
If you are permitted to enter the school for a scheduled appointment, you must have your temperature taken and wear a mask at all times.
Attendance & Bus Notes
Please have all notes faxed to 287-3377 attn: Lyndsey Hurst. All attendance notes (doctor excuses, parent notes, etc) can also be e-mailed to your teachers and Lyndsey Hurst.
There will be a basket outside your 1st block classroom for you to turn in items that need to go to the office.
Lyndsey will send out an email to alert your teachers that you are at the doctor.
NO BUS NOTES WILL BE PERMITTED THIS YEAR. Students will not be allowed to switch buses to meet the CDC guidelines.
Library
The library will be open unless there are classrooms using it during their scheduled times. The doors will remain locked if it is in use.
Students MUST wear a mask while visiting the library and practice social distancing.
There will be a drop box located outside the library doors to return books in.
Bus Routes
Students will remain on the same bus to and from home. Each bus will drop students off at their respected schools. Students will not be switching buses at any location.
BUS NOTES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. If there is an emergency please contact the school and we will work with you on the best solution.
FAQ
Will we have to return to virtual learning at some point in the year?
Our ability to have in-person classes is determined by the rate of COVID cases in our county. As long as we stay out of the red category we are able to have in-person school and host extracurricular activities. We will determine our eligibility each week on Thursday at 8PM. If our rate returns to red on Thursdays at 8PM, we will have to return to virtual learning and cancel activities the following week until our rate goes back down to a safe level.
Does my child need to bring their chromebook with them to in-person school?
Yes your child should bring their chromebook with them for in-person school. We will utilize the chromebooks all year and also may need them if we do have to return to virtual school momentarily.
What if I decide to remove my child from in-person school and explore the virtual option?
You can choose to go virtual at any time during the school year.
Please be aware that anytime you switch between virtual and in-person that your schedule may change slightly.
Please contact the school and let them know you intend on going virtual.
A student will not be permitted to return to in-person school until the end of each 9 weeks. We must be notified at least 2 weeks prior to the end of that 9 week period. There will be a form to fill out that we will have available at that time.
What if I am virtual and decide I want to return to in-person school?
You must wait until the end of the 9 weeks and notify the school 2 weeks prior. The current deadline is October 16th. There will be a form to fill out that we will have available at that time.
Please be aware that anytime you switch between virtual and in-person that your schedule may change slightly.
What if I have a medical reason that I can’t wear a mask?
Virtual learning may be the best option for you. If you have a medical reason you can’t wear a mask please contact the school.
Can I do my work from my cell phone?
No. All school work must be completed from a chromebook or a computer. Many of the programs will not load correctly from other devices. The district can provide you with one if you need.
If we do online learning, does the student have to log in at 8AM and spend all day with their classes?
No. With online learning, the lessons are recorded and students can access them later in the day. However, your assignments will still need to be completed by the set due dates. It is more ideal to be logged in during class times in case you have a question for your teacher during class. You may email your teacher if you have a question and they may set up a time to meet with you virtually.
What if I have to miss my virtual class because of a doctors appointment?
Email your teacher and include a picture of the doctor's statement. The teacher will contact you about making up your work or excusing late work.
Can I participate in sports or extracurricular activities while participating in online learning?
Yes. You must adhere to the same guidelines as in-person students while participating in activities after-school.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 what will be done?
The Jackson County Health Department will be notified and contact tracing will begin. The health department will guide us on what steps we need to take next.
Is homeschool and virtual learning the same thing?
No. Homeschool is independent from the Jackson County Public School System. Parents are responsible for all curriculum and guidelines put forth by KDE. Virtual learning is offered through JCPS as another platform for our students to access the curriculum offered at school.
My child has an IEP. Can he/she do virtual learning?
Yes. The ARC will determine curriculum modifications/accommodations.
Will buses be sanitized?
Yes. Buses will be cleaned and sanitized between each run.
I have more than one child at home. Will each be provided with a device?
Yes. We are providing all students with a chromebook.
Will there be an instructional video for parents to learn more about the virtual learning platform?
Yes. We have several videos available on our website and youtube channel.
Will my student still be able to receive breakfast/lunch if they are enrolled in the virtual option?
Yes. You will be able to pick up lunches at school.
Will I be able to take elective classes if I choose to go virtual?
Yes. The same classes will be offered both virtually and in-person. In some instances teachers may offer labs for hands-on learning activities for virtual students who are attempting to be certified in certain areas: welding/carpentry/auto mechanics/nursing/family and consumer science/greenhouse.
