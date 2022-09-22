Due to a parent resignation, the Jackson County High School is taking parent nominations to finish this year’s term for the School-Based Decision Making Council. In order to qualify, a parent must have a student enrolled at JCHS for the 2022-23 school year. Nominations will be accepted from Thursday, September 22nd, through Monday, September 26th, till 3:00 PM. You can nominate a parent by contacting Lorenzo Moore in one of the following ways:
Phone: 606-287-2163
Email: lonzo.moore@jackson.kyschools.us
Mail: 562 Educational Mt. Dr.
McKee, KY 40447
All parent who are nominated will be contacted by Lonzo Moore to see if he/she accepts the nomination. Voting will occur on Wednesday, October 5th, from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Area Technology Center.
