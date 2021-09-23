Indoor/Outdoor Guidelines for Sports
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “We are excited for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play sports this fall. During indoor sporting events masks will be required for coaches, spectators, and all table personnel. We would also ask that you social distance as much as possible.
Outdoor sporting events will not require masks. We would ask that you social distance as much as possible. There is an abundance of lawn chair seating available at our football field.
One of the most important things you can do is if you have a fever, cough, or any COVID-19 symptom please stay at home. This is also true if you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
We will sell tickets at the gate and we ask that you follow these guidelines. Our students need the opportunity for as many normal experiences as possible. Thank you for supporting our students.”
Mr. Harris
