Jackson County High School is going to start recognizing a male and female student each week. These students are nominated by JCHS staff members.
The students have demonstrated exceptional performance in academics, behavior, attendance and citizenship.
They will receive a JCHS t-shirt and a meal from a local restaurant. At the end of the year, all JCHS students of the week will be taken on a reward field trip.
Generals are:
- Responsible
- Respectful
- Ready
The "students of the week" for this week are :
David Wilson & Katelyn Vickers
Congratulations!!
