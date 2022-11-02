Jackson County High School is going to start recognizing a male and female student each week. These students are nominated by JCHS staff members.

Katelyn Vickers.jpeg

Katelyn Vickers - JCHS Student of the Week
David Wilson.jpeg

David Wilson - JCHS Student of the Week
The students have demonstrated exceptional performance in academics, behavior, attendance and citizenship.
 
They will receive a JCHS t-shirt and a meal from a local restaurant. At the end of the year, all JCHS students of the week will be taken on a reward field trip.
Generals are:
  • Responsible
  • Respectful
  • Ready
The "students of the week" for this week are :
David Wilson & Katelyn Vickers
 
Congratulations!! 
 
 
 
 
 

