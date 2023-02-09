JCHS Students of the Week
Jackson County High School is going to start recognizing a male and female student each week. These students are nominated by JCHS staff members. The students have demonstrated exceptional performance in academics, behavior, attendance and citizenship. They will receive a JCHS t-shirt and a meal from a local restaurant. At the end of the year, all JCHS students of the week will be taken on a reward field trip. Generals are: Responsible, Respectful, and Ready!
This week’s Students of the Week are Calvin Miracle and Faith Taylor.
