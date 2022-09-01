Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are getting recognized by news outlets across the state and nation for their commitment and hard work lending a helping hand. Under the guidance and supervision of Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin (teachers at the Jackson County Area Technology Center) the students are helping to build 8 ft X 16 ft sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes.
The idea came about after Mr. Wilder was helping flood victims and came across a family living underneath a tarp. “Everything had washed away, they didn't have anything,” Wilder said. “It was sad.”
Putting the devastation into context for his students, he explained that it could have happened to any of them, including him. Everyone agreed that to help, they would make sure they build something for people so they would have a place to put their belongings for the many people living in tents. (For legal reasons, they are unable to call what they are building a home.)
According to Wilder what his students need are supplies. In order for all the materials to match and be the right quality he recommended that if anyone wanted to help they should donate money for materials. To facilitate this a GoFundMe was launched to receive funds for the cause, (follow the link to donate).
https://www.gofundme.com/f/eky-tiny-homes-for-flood-relief?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
In addition, if one doesn’t want to donate electronically one can send a check written to:
“SKILLS USA” Eastern KY Flood Relief and mail it to:
Jackson County High School
560 Education Mountain Drive
McKee, KY 40447.
The people of Eastern Kentucky are in desperate need for storage units for what may be salvaged from the extreme flooding. Your gift will finance the construction of 8ft X16 ft storage units with one window and a lockable door. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be applied towards the purchase of building materials. All work will be performed by vocational students. Thank you so much for your gift of compassion and support for flood relief.
