JCHS Principal Brian Harris announced on social media Friday that the high school would start reporting positive cases of COVID-19 at the school on a weekly basis since "cases have slowed down significantly."
Mr. Harris announced that seven (7) individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.
The school continues to do everything in their power to best minimize the risk of virus transmission in the building.
Unless you are contacted by the local health department or the school, your child is safe to return to school.
