5th and 6th grade FootballTeam 2021
7th and 8th grade FootballTeam2021
Head Coach Shawn Shearer
Important Info
Must have updated sports physical on the KHSAA form before you can play
Must keep a C average in all your classes
Must attend practices and work hard
Parents need to join the Jackson County Middle School Football Facebook group if they are interested in their child playing.
This group page will be used for announcements about practices, games, fundraisers,
and cancellations due to weather. It's important to join if your child plays this season.
The practices will start this spring and summer and games will begin in August and go through October. The teams are divided in 5th and 6th grade together on 1 team and 7th and 8th grade on the other team.
All practices are held at Gray Hawk Park
All home games will be held at JCHS Football field and away games on the road
Coach Shearer cell number is 1-859-314-2244 if you need more information
Come out and give it a try, we look forward to seeing you out there!!!! GO COLONELS
