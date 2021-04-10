JCMS Football

5th and 6th grade  FootballTeam 2021

7th and 8th grade FootballTeam2021

Head Coach Shawn Shearer 

Important Info 

  1. Must have updated sports physical on the KHSAA form before you can play 

 

  1. Must keep a C average in all your classes 

 

  1. Must attend practices and work hard 

 

Parents need to join the Jackson County Middle School Football Facebook group if they are interested in their child playing.  

 

This group page will be used for announcements about practices, games, fundraisers, 

and cancellations due to weather. It's important to join if your child plays this season.

 

The practices will start this spring and summer and games will begin in August  and go through October.  The teams are divided in 5th and 6th grade together on 1 team and 7th and 8th grade on the other team. 

 

All practices are held at Gray Hawk Park 

 

All home games will be held at JCHS Football field and away games on the road

 

Coach Shearer cell number is 1-859-314-2244 if you need more information

 

Come out and give it a try, we look forward to seeing you out there!!!! GO COLONELS

