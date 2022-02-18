2021-2022 JCMS Colonels

As the 2021-2022 Boys’ Basketball season comes to an end, we want to thank all of our players for their hard-work and dedication this season. We also want to thank all of our parents for their help and support all season long.

6th Grade.jpeg

JCMS 6th Grade Squad

Our 6th grade team finished with a record of 16-6, going undefeated in the All A regular season conference and finishing runners-up in the conference tournament. 

6th Grade Bench at McCreary County.jpeg

6th Grade Bench at McCreary County

Tansen Truett was our leading scorer, with 221 points. Logun Dezarn finished the season with 191 and Braxton Coyle finished with 158. Eli Collett led us in rebounds with 204. Wyatt Gray, Wyatt Dunn, Maddox Vaughn, Jake Jones, Jacob Gibson, Bradyn Lainhart, Trent Smith, Corey Cunagin, and Ben Rader all made huge contributions all season long as well. This is a great group of boys and their future is very bright!

6th Grade Huddle.jpeg

JCMS 6th Grade team in a huddle with Coach Vaughn

The 6th grade was coached by Jason Vaughn. Assistant coaches were Daniel Muncy and David Cunagin. Coach Vaughn said, “This was JCMS first year playing in the 13th Region All A conference.  We were the only All A school that wasn't in the conference. I'm very proud of the 6th grade team for their hard work and improvement that they showed all season.”

7th Grade.jpeg

JCMS 7th Grade Squad with Coach Brian Thomas

The 7th grade played a limited schedule, but overall had a very successful season. They were led in scoring by Elijah Thomas, who finished the season with 184 points. Jackson Lakes, Braden Vickers, Micah Summers, Davon Seals, Cooper Tincher, Jayden Peters, and Mason Reid all played crucial roles this season in the team’s success!

8th Grade team with Kendall Peters hanging from rim.jpeg

JCMS 8th Grade team with Kendall Peters hanging from rim

The 8th grade played a brutal schedule, facing some of the top teams in the area and they put up a great fight each game. This team refused to quit and always gave 100% each night. Adam Gabbard led the team in scoring with 142 points and Jacob Ward was right behind him with 140. Braden Smith, Kendell Peters, Jacob Gray, Michael Sparks, Riley Anglin, Braylon Combs, Mason McDaniel, Quentin McQueen, and Carmon Day all contributed and gave us a lot each game as well! This group has been fun to watch the last three years and represented our school very well. We wish them the best as they move on and become Generals!

8th Grade.jpeg

JCMS 8th Grade squad with Coach Brian Thomas

The 7th and 8th grade teams were coached by Brian Thomas. Assistant coaches Mike Ward and Shane Gabbard.