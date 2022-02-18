As the 2021-2022 Boys’ Basketball season comes to an end, we want to thank all of our players for their hard-work and dedication this season. We also want to thank all of our parents for their help and support all season long.
Our 6th grade team finished with a record of 16-6, going undefeated in the All A regular season conference and finishing runners-up in the conference tournament.
Tansen Truett was our leading scorer, with 221 points. Logun Dezarn finished the season with 191 and Braxton Coyle finished with 158. Eli Collett led us in rebounds with 204. Wyatt Gray, Wyatt Dunn, Maddox Vaughn, Jake Jones, Jacob Gibson, Bradyn Lainhart, Trent Smith, Corey Cunagin, and Ben Rader all made huge contributions all season long as well. This is a great group of boys and their future is very bright!
The 6th grade was coached by Jason Vaughn. Assistant coaches were Daniel Muncy and David Cunagin. Coach Vaughn said, “This was JCMS first year playing in the 13th Region All A conference. We were the only All A school that wasn't in the conference. I'm very proud of the 6th grade team for their hard work and improvement that they showed all season.”
The 7th grade played a limited schedule, but overall had a very successful season. They were led in scoring by Elijah Thomas, who finished the season with 184 points. Jackson Lakes, Braden Vickers, Micah Summers, Davon Seals, Cooper Tincher, Jayden Peters, and Mason Reid all played crucial roles this season in the team’s success!
The 8th grade played a brutal schedule, facing some of the top teams in the area and they put up a great fight each game. This team refused to quit and always gave 100% each night. Adam Gabbard led the team in scoring with 142 points and Jacob Ward was right behind him with 140. Braden Smith, Kendell Peters, Jacob Gray, Michael Sparks, Riley Anglin, Braylon Combs, Mason McDaniel, Quentin McQueen, and Carmon Day all contributed and gave us a lot each game as well! This group has been fun to watch the last three years and represented our school very well. We wish them the best as they move on and become Generals!
The 7th and 8th grade teams were coached by Brian Thomas. Assistant coaches Mike Ward and Shane Gabbard.
