The JCMS Boys Basketball team has been busy in the last few weeks on the hardwood, and the results have been good. On December 1st the Colonels traveled to Harlan Independent, where the 6th grade and 7/8th grade teams got two big wins on the road.
On 12/3 the 7/8th grade team traveled to Williamsburg and competed in the 13th Region All-A Conference tournament. The Colonels went into the tournament as the number 2 seed and had wins over Pineville in the 1st round and Barbourville in the semifinals. The Colonels came up short in the Championship game against a very good OBI team to finish as Runner-ups in the 7/8th grade conference tournament.
On December 8th the Colonels hosted Corbin Middle School, where the Colonels won the 6th grade game and the 7th grade game, and the 8th grade team fought hard but came up a little short.
On December 9th the Colonels traveled to East Bernstadt and came away with two wins in the 7th grade game and 8th grade game.
On December 10th, the JCMS 6th grade boys’ basketball team traveled to Middlesboro for the 6th grade 13th Region All-A conference tournament. The Colonels came into the tournament as the number 1 seed and got a first-round bye, in the 2nd round the Colonels beat a tough Barbourville team. In the championship game the Colonels won against Pineville to bring home the championship.
This the only the second year of the Colonels playing in the 13th Region All-A conference and have won or been runners-up in each of those two years.
This week the Colonels host North Laurel on December 13th at home and travel to Lee Co on December 15th.
