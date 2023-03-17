The JCMS Generals Boys Basketball had a successful season this year on the court and a big new change from Colonels to Generals across their chest. The young Generals were excited for the new change and hoped to get their new uniforms before the season was over, but unfortunately that didn't happen in time. We did get them in and hope to show them off very soon.
JCMS 6th grade team finished the season with 14 wins and 5 loses. They won the 13th Region All-A Tournament Championship, and lost no games during conference play this season. The 6th grade went to the KBC State Tournament in Louisville for 2 games.
JCMS 7th grade team finished the season with 13 wins and 6 loses on the season. The 7th grade team went to the KBC State and played 2 teams that would end up in the final four of the tournament out of 68 teams. They 7th grade also played in the North Laurel 13th Region Tournament for all region teams.
JCMS 8th grade team finished the season with 14 wins and 10 loses on the season. They were runners-up in the regular season of the 13th Region All-A conference and were Runners-up in the 13th Region All-A Conference Tournament.
Overall all 3 teams combine for 41 wins and 21 loses on the season.
We also want to recognize Our 5 8th graders that will be moving on to the High School next season, they played great this year and were great role models for the younger players coming up behind them. Our 8th graders are Micah Summers, Brayden Vickers, Andrew Riveria, Elijah Thomas, and Jackson Lakes. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication.
The JCMS Generals have a great group of young talent that will continue to get better in the off season and be ready to go next season. We also want to thank all the parents for their commitment and support of our players. The future in bright for the Generals.
