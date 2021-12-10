Congratulations to the JCMS 6th grade Colonels on finishing runner-up in the 13th region All A Conference Tournament last week! After the tournament, the Colonels improve their record to 7-1 in the conference and 12-3 on the season.
Congratulations also to the JCMS Cheer Squad for receiving first place in the 13th Region KAPOS, Large Division! They will be moving on to compete at the State Competition on December 18th in Winchester.
