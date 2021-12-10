JCMS

Superintendent Mike Smith is optimistic that funding for the Jackson County Middle School renovation project will be available
6th Grade 13th Region Runners Up.jpeg

6th Grade 13th Region Runners Up

Congratulations to the JCMS 6th grade Colonels on finishing runner-up in the 13th region All A Conference Tournament last week!  After the tournament, the Colonels improve their record to 7-1 in the conference and 12-3 on the season.

JCMS Cheer Squad.jpeg

JCMS Cheer Squad

Congratulations also to the JCMS Cheer Squad for receiving first place in the 13th Region KAPOS, Large Division!  They will be moving on to compete at the State Competition on December 18th in Winchester.

