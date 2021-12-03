The 6th grade team is currently 10-1 on the season. Their one loss was a 2-point nail-biter against North Laurel. The game went back and forth throughout. We had a one-point lead at halftime, but North went on a big run in the 3rd quarter. We rallied in the 4th, outscoring the Jaguars 7 to 2, but it just wasn't enough. Coach Vaughn was very proud of the fight and effort his young Colonels showed. The 6th grade bounced back with blowout wins over Lynn Camp, East Bernstadt, and Burning Springs and defeated Middlesboro 35-33 in a very close game.
The 7th Grade is currently 4-2 on the season. Their two losses came against North Laurel and Clay County. The seventh grade has not got to play as many games as the other two grades, but the team has a lot of talent and they are a very hard working group.
The 8th Grade is 3-7. They have defeated Pineville, Barbourville, and Lynn Camp. Their losses have come against Wolfe County, Owsley County, Harlan, Williamsburg, North Laurel, Clay County and a 61-57 heartbreaker to Middlesboro in double overtime. This is a very talented group, who are much better than their record currently shows. They've played an incredibly tough schedule, but have fought hard in each game. They have a very bright future and will bring a lot of talent as they move up to the high school next year.
Upcoming Schedule:
12-3-21 @ South Laurel
12-4-21 6th Grade Conference Tournament @ Lynn Camp
12-6-21 Owsley County
12-7-21 East Bernstadt
12-9-21 Whitley County
12-11-21 8th Grade Conference Tournament @ Pineville
12-13-21 @ Clay County
12-14-21 @ Middelsboro
12-16-21 @ Whitley County
12-17-21 @ Harlan
1-6-22 Pineville
1-7-22 6th Grade State Tournament @KBC in Lexington
1-18-22 @ Corbin
