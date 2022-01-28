Congratulations to the 6th and 7th Grade Colonels on their wins over McCreary County!
The 6th grade took down the Raiders 46-33 and the 7th grade won 45-30.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
