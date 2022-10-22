Congratulations to the JCMS Boys Cross Country Team for their 1st place finish on Saturday at the Cave Lake Fall Classic in Wayne County.
Tyler Sandlin placed 5th, Brody Issacs placed 6th and Cannan Judd placed 8th, out of all the runners. Also Rayne Dalton finished 17th overall in the girls division. The JCMS boys and girls Cross Country teams have had a great season. We want to thank all of our runners, coaches, and parents for a great season and a bright future.
