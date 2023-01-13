On Thursday January 5th the JCMS Generals/Colonels traveled to Owsley County Middle School, and pulled out 2 wins. The 6th grade team won 44 to 32. The 7th grade team won 67 to 16. The 8th grade team came up a little short, 44 to 50 but fought hard the whole game
On Friday January 6th was the JCMS Homecoming and basketball game with Garrard County. We had a huge crowd for Homecoming night. The bleachers were full and it was standing room only. The 6th grade team won 58 to 40, in an outstanding game. The 7th grade team won 60 to 41 in a very strong performance. The 8th grade team was down 16 to 1 in one point in the 1st quarter but chipped away the lead throughout the game. Braxton Coyle hit 2 free throws to tie the game with 3 seconds left on the clock. Tansen Truett stole the inbounds pass and made a quick pass to Brayden Vickers under the basket and scored on a buzzer- beater and won 49 to 47. It was a great team win and the boys fought hard and never gave up.
