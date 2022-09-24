JCMS Golf team

JCMS Golf team

The JCMS Generals played the Berea Pirates on Thursday of last week.  Jackson Lakes led all scores with a 38, followed closely by Micah Summers 41. Other varsity scores were Corey Miller with a 55, Ayden Bingham 56, and Wyatt Gray 66. Our JV scores were Nick Seals 58 and Jed Gabbard 59.  Addi Wilson also did a great job competing against the Berea Community Girls Team. It was a beautiful evening for some golf and the Generals last away game of the season. JCMS reported, “All of our Generals have been working very hard to improve and have made great gains in a short amount of time. We plan to play at Sag Hollow next week for our final middle school match of the season.”

Tags

Recommended for you