The Jackson County Middle School Lady Colonels were crowned the 2022 13th Region Middle School All A Champions during the tournament at Lynn Camp High School on Saturday.
In game one, they defeated Barbourville 10-5, in game two, they defeated Williamsburg 15-0, and defeated Middlesboro 10-0 in the Championship game!
It was a terrific effort by all of our players! Pitcher Kylie Moore was named player of the game for games one and three and catcher Baylee Berry was selected Player of the Game for game two. Kylie also recorded her first ever out-of-the-park home run during the championship game that gave us a huge boost of momentum and really got our team going.
The Lady Colonels want to thank Deputies Ryan Lanigan and Christian Collins with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and KSP Trooper Shane Bowling for providing the team bus with an escort from the county line back to the middle school.
With Saturday’s three wins, the team improves to 12-4 on the season with twelve regular season games remaining to play before the District Tournament begins.
Coach Muncy reported, “We’re so proud of what this team has accomplished so far and we’re looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future!”
