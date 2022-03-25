The Lady Colonels have a current record of 6-1 on the season. We suffered our first loss at Hazard last Tuesday. It was a tough loss, but I feel like we learned a lot from that game and we’re looking forward to hosting them on April 22nd.
1 2 3 4 5 Final
Hazard 3 0 2 0 0 5
Jackson 1 0 1 0 0 2
After the Hazard loss, our girls went on to win their next three games over Knox County (3-17-22,) Williamsburg (3-18-22,) and Clay County (3-21-22.)
1 2 3 4 5 6 Final
Knox 0 0 1 0 2 2 5
Jackson 0 1 0 3 3 3 10
1 2 3 4 Final
Jackson 7 3 2 2 14
Williamsburg 0 0 1 4 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Final
Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Clay 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
The Clay game was a fight the entire game with both teams playing tough. After a 0-0 score at the end of six innings, we were able to rally in the seventh to take the lead and secure the win.
Clay was able to score one run in the top of the seventh. With Lexi Brockman on third and Macy Wathen on second, Ella-Grace Sallee hit a line drive to center field to allow both runners to score and give Jackson County the win!
Kylie pitched another terrific game, only allowing four hits all night. It was a great team effort, with all of our girls making big plays throughout the game.
We host Bell County Tuesday night, South Laurel Thursday night, and travel to North on Friday. This is an incredibly tough week, but our girls are ready! They’re prepared both mentally and physically and when this team is playing to their full potential, they can compete with anybody.
