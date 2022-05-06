The JCMS Softball team held their horse show on Saturday night at Gray Hawk Park. We had a terrific turnout and were able to raise quite a bit of money for our program. We want to thank each participant and spectator that came out. Each class was sponsored by either a local business or political candidate. We are extremely grateful for their support!
We had several local riders participate, as well as riders from Beattyville, Pikeville, Mount Vernon, Corbin, Williamsburg, and London. We want to thank each person that helped out and made our show possible.
It was a tremendous amount of work, but everyone stepped up and done what was needed to pull it off. We hope everyone had a great time Saturday and we hope to have another show in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.