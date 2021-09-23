The following athletics policy will take effect on Monday, September 20. This policy is in compliance with the policy adopted by the Jackson County Board of Education on September 16, 2021. It applies to indoor athletic events. We appreciate the community’s support of our sports teams!
JCMS Principal Dr. Kerby reported, “In compliance with the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan adopted by the Jackson County Board of Education on September 16, 2021, Jackson County Middle School will follow these guidelines for indoor athletic events:
- 3 Tickets per visiting player, 4 Tickets per home player and cheer/dance team member
(tickets presented may be paid for at the door);
- Masks must be worn for the duration of the event;
- Tickets are required for admittance to athletic events;
- Families are encouraged to sit in groups in the bleachers, in order to promote social distancing
